Crawford Opens Second Branch in Houston Suburb

The new location adds an eighth in the Houston area.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 28, 2025
Rkat Branch Front
Crawford

Crawford announced Wednesday that it has opened a second location in Katy, Texas — and an eighth branch overall in the Houston area.

The Sonepar subsidiary said that the new branch — and its open counter-warehouse design — would help improve service in the Katy and Fort Bend markets.

“This new location is all about making things easier and faster for our customers,” Anthony Merola, the branch manager, said in a statement. “We’ve listened to the feedback, and we’re excited to offer a space designed specifically to reduce wait times, keep the shelves stocked, and support contractors with the tools they need to stay productive.”

