Crawford Adds Branch in Loredo, Texas

The new branch positions Crawford "at the crossroads of international trade."

Crawford Electric Supply
May 19, 2025
Rlar Group Photo Crawford
Crawford

HOUSTON, Texas (May 19, 2025) - Crawford, a Sonepar company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Laredo, Texas. This location expands Crawford’s footprint in South Texas, joining existing branches in Mission and Brownsville. The addition reinforces their commitment to delivering full-service
support with the scale and reliability customers expect.

Located in the country’s busiest inland port, the new branch positions Crawford at the crossroads of international trade, ready to meet rising demand in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects across the region. The Laredo branch demonstrates Crawford’s investment in local markets, with inventory and services tailored to the needs of South Texas contractors. Backed by regional distribution center support, the facility features custom-stocked products, bilingual service, and a team with more than 25 years of industry experience.

“This expansion represents an exciting step for Crawford,” said Ron Martin, Senior Vice President – West.

“We’re committed to delivering exceptional service and product availability in every market we enter, and Laredo is no exception.”

Crawford and the Laredo branch support contractors, industrial facilities, and commercial customers with the products and expertise they need to keep their projects running with maximum efficiency.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at DSG's new facility in Fargo, N.D., May 7, 2025.
DSG Opens Fargo Distribution Hub
May 12, 2025
Coatings Card
PPG Invests $380M to Build New Aerospace Coatings Factory in North Carolina
May 9, 2025
Image002
R.S. Hughes to Relocate Chicagoland Production Facility
May 6, 2025
Related Stories
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at DSG's new facility in Fargo, N.D., May 7, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Fargo Distribution Hub
Image002
Company Expansion & Consolidation
R.S. Hughes to Relocate Chicagoland Production Facility
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Coatings Card
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PPG Invests $380M to Build New Aerospace Coatings Factory in North Carolina
The 198,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 110 people.
May 9, 2025
Image002
Company Expansion & Consolidation
R.S. Hughes to Relocate Chicagoland Production Facility
Officials said the move would "significantly boost our production capacity."
May 6, 2025
The Fives Group's North American Construction Services in Birmingham, Alabama.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fives Group's U.S. Expansion to Improve Access to Cement Products
The company's North American business is booming.
May 6, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Port officials authorized a five-year lease for a gas storage facility.
May 2, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
The Mont Belvieu branch is the Sonepar subsidiary's 64th location.
April 28, 2025
Physik Instrumente The New 140000 Square Foot Facility
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions
The move aims to combat import tariffs.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
The new name combines McNaughton-McKay Electric with four affiliated companies.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
The company consolidated two North Georgia distribution centers at its new facility.
April 23, 2025
Boxes Cropped
Company Expansion & Consolidation
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
USA Tolerance Rings said the new site would provide more “operational efficiency” for its engineers.
April 17, 2025
ABB's New Mexico facility.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens $40 Million Manufacturing Facility in New Mexico
The expansion will create more than 150 new full-time jobs.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1666716606
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Continental to Spin Off ContiTech Segment
The auto supplier expects that a sale will be “the most likely option.”
April 9, 2025
Sonepar Ceo Philippe Delpech And Senior Leaders To
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies
Another subsidiary will join the brand later this year.
April 7, 2025
S Immons Front Bldg
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
The company's third facility will have an adjacent pump testing hub.
April 2, 2025