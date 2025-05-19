Crawford Adds Branch in Loredo, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (May 19, 2025) - Crawford, a Sonepar company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Laredo, Texas. This location expands Crawford’s footprint in South Texas, joining existing branches in Mission and Brownsville. The addition reinforces their commitment to delivering full-service

support with the scale and reliability customers expect.



Located in the country’s busiest inland port, the new branch positions Crawford at the crossroads of international trade, ready to meet rising demand in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects across the region. The Laredo branch demonstrates Crawford’s investment in local markets, with inventory and services tailored to the needs of South Texas contractors. Backed by regional distribution center support, the facility features custom-stocked products, bilingual service, and a team with more than 25 years of industry experience.



“This expansion represents an exciting step for Crawford,” said Ron Martin, Senior Vice President – West.

“We’re committed to delivering exceptional service and product availability in every market we enter, and Laredo is no exception.”

Crawford and the Laredo branch support contractors, industrial facilities, and commercial customers with the products and expertise they need to keep their projects running with maximum efficiency.

