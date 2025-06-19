Ferguson Opens India ‘Global Capability Center’

Officials said the hub will help advance Ferguson's “technology roadmap.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 19, 2025
Bengaluru, India
iStock.com/Ashwin PK, Rahul Vellithodi

Ferguson has launched a new “Global Capability Center” in one of India’s leading technology hubs, company officials announced Thursday.

The Virginia-based plumbing and industrial supply giant partnered with ANSR on the complex in Bengaluru. ASNR says it has established over 175 GCCs for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies to date.

GCCs, also known as captive centers or global in-house centers, are offshore hubs that provide functions for larger companies and organizations. ANSR officials say they are strategically located in talent-rich areas to bolster product development, operational efficiency and digital transformation efforts.

ASNR and Ferguson officials said that it would improve the distributor’s technology roadmap, from software engineering, network operations and data science to ERP, CRM and AI.

Arvind Rathore, the acting managing director for the “Ferguson GCC powered by ANSR,” said in a statement that the hub would not only help Ferguson scale its technological capabilities, but help build “a future-ready organization.” 

"Our Bengaluru GCC is a strategic investment to ensure constant innovation and development capabilities,” Rathore said. “We're excited to be in a city known for its technology leadership, and we're building a team that will help drive digital solutions for the specialized trade professional."

