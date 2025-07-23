Pump Supplier SIMFLO Expands to Latin America

West Texas-based pump manufacturer SIMFLO on Tuesday announced its appointment of a new sales manager for Latin America — reflecting its expansion into the region.



Leo Villanueva was named to the newly created role of sales manager for Latin America, mining and oil & gas. He will be charged with identifying “high-potential markets” for the company, as well as cultivating partnerships across the mining, agricultural and municipal segments in the region.



SIMFLO officials said that it hopes to accelerate its growth in Central and South America — particularly in Argentina, Chile and Peru. The company noted that the pump market in Latin America is expected to grow at an average annual pace of 5% between this year and 2030.



“As part of our long-term commitment to providing reliable, high-performance pump solutions globally, we are focusing on Central and South America as vital growth markets,” SIMFLO CEO Troy Pickering said in a statement. “Leo’s appointment is a key component of our strategy to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers in these regions while ensuring we remain responsive to their specific challenges.”



“I’m proud to represent SIMFLO in delivering innovative products and tackling technical challenges together with our international clients, and excited to take the lead on SIMFLO’s business growth throughout Latin America,” added Villanueva.