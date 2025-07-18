Copper Tube, Fittings Supplier to Expand Distribution Capabilities

Fittings and tube supplier Mueller Streamline Co. on Tuesday announced plans for a $7.5 million expansion of its facility in Northeast Arkansas.

Company officials said that the initiative would expand distribution and packaging operations at its factory in Wynne, Arkansas. The company expects the project to add 40 jobs within a year of the expansion, along with another 20 jobs the following year — bringing its total workforce at the campus to about 170 people.

The facility was added by the company through its acquisition of Halstead Industries in the late 1990s. Mueller later added a distribution hub at the campus, as well as acquired other facilities in Fayetteville and Springdale, Arkansas.

“We have long appreciated the work ethic and spirit of the employees in all of our Arkansas-based operations, and this most recent investment reflects our commitment to and belief in the hard-working people of Wynne and Cross County,” Mueller Industries Chairman and CEO Gregory Christopher said in a statement.