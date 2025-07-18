Copper Tube, Fittings Supplier to Expand Distribution Capabilities

Mueller Streamline Co. will invest more than $7 million in its Arkansas hub.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 18, 2025
I Stock 2202795579
iStock.com/Sergii Zhmurchak

Fittings and tube supplier Mueller Streamline Co. on Tuesday announced plans for a $7.5 million expansion of its facility in Northeast Arkansas.

Company officials said that the initiative would expand distribution and packaging operations at its factory in Wynne, Arkansas. The company expects the project to add 40 jobs within a year of the expansion, along with another 20 jobs the following year — bringing its total workforce at the campus to about 170 people.

The facility was added by the company through its acquisition of Halstead Industries in the late 1990s. Mueller later added a distribution hub at the campus, as well as acquired other facilities in Fayetteville and Springdale, Arkansas.

“We have long appreciated the work ethic and spirit of the employees in all of our Arkansas-based operations, and this most recent investment reflects our commitment to and belief in the hard-working people of Wynne and Cross County,” Mueller Industries Chairman and CEO Gregory Christopher said in a statement.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
June 18, 2025
Packer Fastener headquarters, Green Bay, Wis.
Packer Fastener Expands into the Southeast
July 15, 2025
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory
July 11, 2025
Butting plans to establish its North American headquarters and first U.S. production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama.
German Steel Pipe Maker Picks Alabama for HQ, Production Facility
July 11, 2025
Related Stories
Packer Fastener headquarters, Green Bay, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands into the Southeast
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory
Butting plans to establish its North American headquarters and first U.S. production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
German Steel Pipe Maker Picks Alabama for HQ, Production Facility
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
In the fast-paced world of transportation and logistics, staying as efficient and organized as possible is critical to survival. 
June 18, 2025
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory
Eurocharm Group plans to build a production and distribution hub in South Carolina.
July 11, 2025
Butting plans to establish its North American headquarters and first U.S. production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
German Steel Pipe Maker Picks Alabama for HQ, Production Facility
The $61 million project looks to create 100 jobs.
July 11, 2025
I Stock 843814740
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Victaulic to Add Maryland Distribution Hub
The facility would be the supplier’s 32nd location overall.
July 10, 2025
Optimas Solutions European headquarters, Hambach, France.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Opens New European Headquarters
The hub in Northeast France will support the company’s growing European operations.
July 10, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds Quebec Sales Branch
The company said the new location would establish “a foothold in northern Quebec.”
July 9, 2025
Dow
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
The moves will affect about 800 jobs.
July 9, 2025
Lonestar Electric Supply branch, Dallas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Texas Distributor Moves Houston Industrial Hub to Suburbs
Lonestar Electric highlighted the new facility’s proximity to the Port of Houston.
June 25, 2025
Img 0566 Creditnyse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Construction Supplier Amrize Completes Spin-off from Holcim
The new company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange.
June 25, 2025
Locations Page Cd Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities
The new, larger Rochester facility features an expanded service counter and adjoining pipe barn.
June 23, 2025
I Stock 1270143857
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Wire Breaks Ground on $500M Expansion
The project includes a new factory for medium voltage cables.
June 20, 2025
Green Bay Packaging
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Green Bay Packaging Invests $1B in Arkansas Facility
The multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.
June 19, 2025
Bengaluru, India
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Opens India ‘Global Capability Center’
Officials said the hub will help advance Ferguson's “technology roadmap.”
June 19, 2025
Winsupply N Richmond President Matt Jones.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Virginia Subsidiary
The new, HVAC-focused company complements Winsupply’s ambitions in the region.
June 19, 2025
Sellars CEO Tom Sellars at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new production facility, Milwaukee, June 17, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sellars Opens New Production Facility
The company’s third Milwaukee plant will produce material made from recycled fibers.
June 18, 2025