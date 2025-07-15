Packer Fastener Expands into the Southeast

Wisconsin distributor Packer Fastener on Tuesday opened its first facility outside the Midwest.



Packer Fastener The Green Bay-based fastener and industrial supply provider announced a new distribution center in the Atlanta suburb of Austell, Georgia. Packer officials said the new location would allow the company to serve commercial contractors and manufacturers in Georgia and across the Southeast.



The company said the project also reflected its “long-term commitment” to grow its footprint and support high-demand markets.



“Our presence in Atlanta is about more than just logistics,” Packer Fastener CEO Terry Albrecht said in a statement. “It’s about showing up with the right people, the right attitude, and the drive to help our partners get real results with a team they can count on.”



Packer Fastener operates seven facilities in Wisconsin and others in Rockford, Illinois, Columbus, Ohio, and the Kansas City and Minneapolis areas.