Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch

Border States said Tuesday that it has started construction on what will be the electrical and industrial distributor’s new branch in Bemidji, Minnesota.



Company officials said the facility will improve its capabilities and customer experiences in northern Minnesota, including an “enhanced City Desk experience.”



The new Bemidji branch is expected to open late this year.



“This space represents more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a reflection of our team’s hard work, our company’s growth and our deep commitment to the community we serve,” branch manager Reannon Hoverson said in a statement. “This new branch will give us the ability and resources to work more efficiently, respond more quickly and continue delivering the reliable service our customers count on every day.”