Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch

The facility is expected to open in late 2025.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 17, 2025
Border States Bemidji New Branch Rendering
Border States

Border States said Tuesday that it has started construction on what will be the electrical and industrial distributor’s new branch in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Company officials said the facility will improve its capabilities and customer experiences in northern Minnesota, including an “enhanced City Desk experience.”

The new Bemidji branch is expected to open late this year.

“This space represents more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a reflection of our team’s hard work, our company’s growth and our deep commitment to the community we serve,” branch manager Reannon Hoverson said in a statement. “This new branch will give us the ability and resources to work more efficiently, respond more quickly and continue delivering the reliable service our customers count on every day.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 11, 2025
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
June 10, 2025
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
June 3, 2025
Denver Grand Opening
mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub
May 30, 2025
Related Stories
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
Denver Grand Opening
Company Expansion & Consolidation
mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
In the fast-paced world of transportation and logistics, staying as efficient and organized as possible is critical to survival. 
June 11, 2025
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
The company’s first facility of its kind is scheduled to open next year.
June 3, 2025
Denver Grand Opening
Company Expansion & Consolidation
mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub
The facility includes warehouse space and a Comfort Air Distribution branch.
May 30, 2025
Motion conveyance solutions shop, Calgary, Alberta.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds its First Canadian Belting Shop
The Calgary location joins more than 40 Motion conveyance shops in the U.S.
May 28, 2025
Rkat Branch Front
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Second Branch in Houston Suburb
The new location adds an eighth in the Houston area.
May 28, 2025
Rlar Group Photo Crawford
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Branch in Loredo, Texas
The new branch positions Crawford "at the crossroads of international trade."
May 19, 2025
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at DSG's new facility in Fargo, N.D., May 7, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Fargo Distribution Hub
The company said the new facility would triple its capacity.
May 12, 2025
Coatings Card
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PPG Invests $380M to Build New Aerospace Coatings Factory in North Carolina
The 198,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 110 people.
May 9, 2025
Image002
Company Expansion & Consolidation
R.S. Hughes to Relocate Chicagoland Production Facility
Officials said the move would "significantly boost our production capacity."
May 6, 2025
The Fives Group's North American Construction Services in Birmingham, Alabama.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fives Group's U.S. Expansion to Improve Access to Cement Products
The company's North American business is booming.
May 6, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Port officials authorized a five-year lease for a gas storage facility.
May 2, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
The Mont Belvieu branch is the Sonepar subsidiary's 64th location.
April 28, 2025
Physik Instrumente The New 140000 Square Foot Facility
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions
The move aims to combat import tariffs.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
The new name combines McNaughton-McKay Electric with four affiliated companies.
April 24, 2025