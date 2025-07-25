Ace Hardware Opens Kansas City Distribution Hub

The retail cooperative said the new facility measures a half-mile from end to end.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 25, 2025
Ace Hardware Retail Support Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Ace Hardware

Hardware retailer Ace held a grand opening ceremony Friday for its new distribution center in Kansas City, officials announced.

Ace Rsc Aerial ShotAce HardwareThe new complex, located in the KCI 29 Logistics Park near Kansas City International Airport, joins more than a dozen Ace distribution centers across the country. Officials said that at more than 1.5 million-square-feet, the Kansas City “Retail Support Center” is nearly twice the size of the cooperative’s average hub; it measures a half-mile from end to end.

Ace said that the campus would improve its delivery capabilities to thousands of Ace stores across the central U.S. The facility’s automation technology and efficiency systems, meanwhile, would help reduce the project’s environmental impact.

It is expected to create more than 350 jobs.

“This new 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Kansas City is more than just a building — it’s a symbol of what hard work, purpose and servant-hearted teamwork can accomplish,” Ace Hardware President and CEO John Venhuizen said in a statement. “It exists for one reason only: to help our locally owned stores serve their neighbors with excellence that has made Ace famous.”

