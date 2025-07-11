Taiwanese metalworking supplier Eurocharm Group plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina, state officials announced Wednesday.



The company will spend some $12 million on a new 198,000-square-foot factory near Columbia. The facility, which will house metal fabrication and light assembly capabilities, as well as warehousing, is expected to begin operations next year with a workforce of 46 employees.



The company’s footprint in Asia comprises “multiple” facilities and more than 4,900 workers producing automotive components, motorcycle parts and medical equipment, South Carolina officials said.



Eurocharm Group officials highlighted the nearby transportation networks and manufacturing base for the decision to expand in South Carolina, as well as its proximity to the Port of Charleston.



“We see tremendous opportunity in South Carolina,” Eurocharm Chairman Steven Yu said in a statement.