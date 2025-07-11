Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory

Eurocharm Group plans to build a production and distribution hub in South Carolina.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 11, 2025
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
iStock.com/nd3000

Taiwanese metalworking supplier Eurocharm Group plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina, state officials announced Wednesday.

The company will spend some $12 million on a new 198,000-square-foot factory near Columbia. The facility, which will house metal fabrication and light assembly capabilities, as well as warehousing, is expected to begin operations next year with a workforce of 46 employees.

The company’s footprint in Asia comprises “multiple” facilities and more than 4,900 workers producing automotive components, motorcycle parts and medical equipment, South Carolina officials said.

Eurocharm Group officials highlighted the nearby transportation networks and manufacturing base for the decision to expand in South Carolina, as well as its proximity to the Port of Charleston.

“We see tremendous opportunity in South Carolina,” Eurocharm Chairman Steven Yu said in a statement.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
June 18, 2025
I Stock 843814740
Victaulic to Add Maryland Distribution Hub
July 10, 2025
Optimas Solutions European headquarters, Hambach, France.
Optimas Opens New European Headquarters
July 10, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion Adds Quebec Sales Branch
July 9, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 843814740
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Victaulic to Add Maryland Distribution Hub
Optimas Solutions European headquarters, Hambach, France.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Opens New European Headquarters
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds Quebec Sales Branch
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Optimas Solutions European headquarters, Hambach, France.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Opens New European Headquarters
The hub in Northeast France will support the company’s growing European operations.
July 10, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds Quebec Sales Branch
The company said the new location would establish “a foothold in northern Quebec.”
July 9, 2025
Dow
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
The moves will affect about 800 jobs.
July 9, 2025
Lonestar Electric Supply branch, Dallas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Texas Distributor Moves Houston Industrial Hub to Suburbs
Lonestar Electric highlighted the new facility’s proximity to the Port of Houston.
June 25, 2025
Img 0566 Creditnyse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Construction Supplier Amrize Completes Spin-off from Holcim
The new company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange.
June 25, 2025
Locations Page Cd Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities
The new, larger Rochester facility features an expanded service counter and adjoining pipe barn.
June 23, 2025
I Stock 1270143857
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Wire Breaks Ground on $500M Expansion
The project includes a new factory for medium voltage cables.
June 20, 2025
Green Bay Packaging
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Green Bay Packaging Invests $1B in Arkansas Facility
The multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.
June 19, 2025
Bengaluru, India
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Opens India ‘Global Capability Center’
Officials said the hub will help advance Ferguson's “technology roadmap.”
June 19, 2025
Winsupply N Richmond President Matt Jones.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Virginia Subsidiary
The new, HVAC-focused company complements Winsupply’s ambitions in the region.
June 19, 2025
Sellars CEO Tom Sellars at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new production facility, Milwaukee, June 17, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sellars Opens New Production Facility
The company’s third Milwaukee plant will produce material made from recycled fibers.
June 18, 2025
Border States Bemidji New Branch Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch
The facility is expected to open in late 2025.
June 17, 2025
Jabil Usa Manufacturing Footprint
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Jabil Plans $500 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing for Cloud, AI Infrastructure
Jabil's strategic investment could reshape American tech manufacturing.
June 17, 2025
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
Winsupply of Jacksonville Beach is the 20th new “Local Company” in the past 18 months.
June 10, 2025