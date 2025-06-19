Winsupply Adds New Virginia Subsidiary

Winsupply announced Thursday that it has opened a new “local company” in Richmond, Virginia — part of plans to add 20 subsidiaries by the end of the year.



Winsupply N Richmond officially opened its doors on Sunday. The new company’s warehouse is leased from — and located in the same complex as — fellow subsidiary Winsupply of Richmond. The new business’ focus on the HVAC market will complement Winsupply of Richmond’s plumbing-focused business, as well as Winsupply’s broader growth plans for the Richmond market, officials said.



“Richmond is a growing city, and while we had a team within the Winsupply of Richmond — formerly Noland — this new company exclusively concentrates on HVAC,” Rob McCullough, the area leader for Winsupply Inc., said in a statement. “It is a win-win for both companies.”



Matt Jones leads the new company after more than three decades at an unnamed “large HVAC distribution corporation.” Winsupply N Richmond launched with a staff of four full-time employees and one part-time worker, and intends to add a fifth full-time position shortly.



Jones also indicated that the company plans to add a showroom and office space in the future.



“You build your own path, and there is no ceiling,” Jones said of Winsupply’s local company model. “I plan to drive this business as large as I can.”



Winsupply opened another HVAC-focused subsidiary in Virginia Beach earlier this year, and said that it is seeking entrepreneurs to push into the Washington, D.C., market. The company ranked no. 5 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.