Sellars Opens New Production Facility

The company’s third Milwaukee plant will produce material made from recycled fibers.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 18, 2025
Sellars CEO Tom Sellars at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new production facility, Milwaukee, June 17, 2025.
Sellars CEO Tom Sellars at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new production facility, Milwaukee, June 17, 2025.
Sellars

Janitorial and sanitation supplier Sellars announced Wednesday that it has opened a new nonwoven materials production facility in its native Milwaukee.

Ribbon Cutting With GroupThe company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the factory on the city’s north side on Tuesday.

Sellars, a maker of shop towels, paper towels, wipers and absorbents, invested $15 million in the facility, which will produce double re-crepe (DRC) material — a mixture of virgin and recycled fibers that the company said offers enhanced strength, absorbency, softness, bulk and appearance compared to paper-based wipers.

DRC is used by customers in the nonwovens industry to manufacture towels, wipes, medical washcloths and other products. The material also goes into Sellars’ Toolbox brand Blue Shop Towels and White Rags. 

“Our goal with this new facility is to grow our business and build on the proprietary technology we have developed,” Sellars CEO Tom Sellars said in a statement. “We’re one of the only manufacturers in the world who can make high-quality DRC wipers from recycled input.”

The factory is Sellars’ third manufacturing facility in Milwaukee. It also operates a distribution center and a warehouse in the city.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
Border States Bemidji New Branch Rendering
Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch
June 17, 2025
Jabil Usa Manufacturing Footprint
Jabil Plans $500 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing for Cloud, AI Infrastructure
June 17, 2025
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
June 10, 2025
Related Stories
Border States Bemidji New Branch Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
June 18, 2025
Jabil Usa Manufacturing Footprint
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Jabil Plans $500 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing for Cloud, AI Infrastructure
Jabil's strategic investment could reshape American tech manufacturing.
June 17, 2025
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
Winsupply of Jacksonville Beach is the 20th new “Local Company” in the past 18 months.
June 10, 2025
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
The company’s first facility of its kind is scheduled to open next year.
June 3, 2025
Denver Grand Opening
Company Expansion & Consolidation
mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub
The facility includes warehouse space and a Comfort Air Distribution branch.
May 30, 2025
Motion conveyance solutions shop, Calgary, Alberta.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds its First Canadian Belting Shop
The Calgary location joins more than 40 Motion conveyance shops in the U.S.
May 28, 2025
Rkat Branch Front
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Second Branch in Houston Suburb
The new location adds an eighth in the Houston area.
May 28, 2025
Rlar Group Photo Crawford
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Branch in Loredo, Texas
The new branch positions Crawford "at the crossroads of international trade."
May 19, 2025
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at DSG's new facility in Fargo, N.D., May 7, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Fargo Distribution Hub
The company said the new facility would triple its capacity.
May 12, 2025
Coatings Card
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PPG Invests $380M to Build New Aerospace Coatings Factory in North Carolina
The 198,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 110 people.
May 9, 2025
Image002
Company Expansion & Consolidation
R.S. Hughes to Relocate Chicagoland Production Facility
Officials said the move would "significantly boost our production capacity."
May 6, 2025
The Fives Group's North American Construction Services in Birmingham, Alabama.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fives Group's U.S. Expansion to Improve Access to Cement Products
The company's North American business is booming.
May 6, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Port officials authorized a five-year lease for a gas storage facility.
May 2, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
The Mont Belvieu branch is the Sonepar subsidiary's 64th location.
April 28, 2025