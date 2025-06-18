Sellars Opens New Production Facility

Janitorial and sanitation supplier Sellars announced Wednesday that it has opened a new nonwoven materials production facility in its native Milwaukee.



The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the factory on the city’s north side on Tuesday.



Sellars, a maker of shop towels, paper towels, wipers and absorbents, invested $15 million in the facility, which will produce double re-crepe (DRC) material — a mixture of virgin and recycled fibers that the company said offers enhanced strength, absorbency, softness, bulk and appearance compared to paper-based wipers.



DRC is used by customers in the nonwovens industry to manufacture towels, wipes, medical washcloths and other products. The material also goes into Sellars’ Toolbox brand Blue Shop Towels and White Rags.



“Our goal with this new facility is to grow our business and build on the proprietary technology we have developed,” Sellars CEO Tom Sellars said in a statement. “We’re one of the only manufacturers in the world who can make high-quality DRC wipers from recycled input.”



The factory is Sellars’ third manufacturing facility in Milwaukee. It also operates a distribution center and a warehouse in the city.