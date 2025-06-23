F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities

F.W. Webb Company on Monday opened a new, 170,000-square-foot facility in Rochester, New York, officials announced.



The facility consolidates the operations of a former wholesale facility and a waterworks location in Rochester. The new site is more than four times larger than its wholesale predecessor, and stocks tens of thousands of products across the plumbing, heating and industrial segments.



F.W. Webb officials said the facility would serve trade professionals across western New York. It features an expanded service counter, an easy-to-browse layout, dedicated will-call service and an adjoining pipe barn.



“This new facility strengthens our presence in a rapidly expanding market and delivers valuable new solutions to our customers,” Bob Mucciarone, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “By unifying operations and adding a self-serve concept, this new location advances our mission to give our customers what they need, when and where they need it.”



F.W. Webb ranked at no. 15 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.