Core & Main Adds Wisconsin Hub

The fusible fabrication site is the company’s fifth facility in the Badger State.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 26, 2025
Core & Main waterworks branch, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Core & Main waterworks branch, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Core and Main Inc.

Core & Main announced Monday that it has opened a new location in southern Wisconsin.

The Columbus branch is the company’s fifth in the state and second in the Madison area. It will be dedicated to fusible fabrication, products and services and, officials said, would bolster its footprint and customer service in the region.

Core & Main’s other Wisconsin branches are located in nearby Sun Prairie, Hudson near the Twin Cities, New Berlin in suburban Milwaukee, and De Pere in the Green Bay market.

The PVF, waterworks and fire protection distributor ranked no. 6 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
Bosch Rexroth
Bosch Rexroth Breaks Ground on Pennsylvania Expansion
August 22, 2025
Hitachi booth at a trade show.
Hitachi Energy to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee
August 21, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
ContiTech to Expand Iowa Facility
August 19, 2025
Related Stories
Bosch Rexroth
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Breaks Ground on Pennsylvania Expansion
Hitachi booth at a trade show.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hitachi Energy to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee
I Stock 1210929604
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ContiTech to Expand Iowa Facility
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 22, 2025
Hitachi booth at a trade show.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hitachi Energy to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee
The company expects the project to create 100 jobs.
August 21, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ContiTech to Expand Iowa Facility
The $65 million project will add a “state-of-the-art” compounding center.
August 19, 2025
2020 10 17 60bfe29d0b6bd
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Supply to Move Twin Cities Branch
The company will trade one Minneapolis suburb for another.
August 13, 2025
Pictured, from left, Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber; Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; Vipul Mathur, managing director and CEO of Welspun Corp; Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald; and Clay McGeorge, chair of the Little Rock Port Authority's Board of Directors.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Welspun Tubular to Invest $150 Million in New Arkansas Pipe Mill
The company expects the expansion to create 300 new jobs.
August 13, 2025
Core & Main branch, Bedford Park, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Expands in Kansas
The Kansas City location is the company’s fourth in the state.
August 4, 2025
Aerial view of downtown Columbia, S.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
FabLogix Expands Operations in South Carolina
The nearly $10 million expansion is expected to create 150 jobs.
July 29, 2025
Id 35426 Dpa
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DPA Buying Group Moves to Larger Headquarters
The group has expanded its member network and its internal staff in recent years.
July 25, 2025
Ace Hardware Retail Support Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Opens Kansas City Distribution Hub
The retail cooperative said the new facility measures a half-mile from end to end.
July 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 25 At 9 10 59 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fastenal Opens Utah Distribution Hub
The new facility replaces a former distribution center in Salt Lake City.
July 25, 2025
Simflo 3644v2 Front Exterior
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pump Supplier SIMFLO Expands to Latin America
The company appointed a new sales manager for the region.
July 23, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lawless Group Announces New CEO, Sales Overhaul
The company will consolidate its regional sales structure into two divisions.
July 22, 2025
Winsupply Support Services campus, Dayton, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds Central Texas Subsidiary
Winsupply Marble Falls opened this summer with five employees.
July 21, 2025
Aerial view of York County, Pa.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Baltimore Fabrication to Add New Pennsylvania Factory
The facility will be the company's second in the state.
July 18, 2025
I Stock 2202795579
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Copper Tube, Fittings Supplier to Expand Distribution Capabilities
Mueller Streamline Co. will invest more than $7 million in its Arkansas hub.
July 18, 2025