Core & Main announced Monday that it has opened a new location in southern Wisconsin.



The Columbus branch is the company’s fifth in the state and second in the Madison area. It will be dedicated to fusible fabrication, products and services and, officials said, would bolster its footprint and customer service in the region.



Core & Main’s other Wisconsin branches are located in nearby Sun Prairie, Hudson near the Twin Cities, New Berlin in suburban Milwaukee, and De Pere in the Green Bay market.



The PVF, waterworks and fire protection distributor ranked no. 6 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.