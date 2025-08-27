ContiTech Opens Hydraulics Plant in Mexico

The $90 million facility would bolster the company’s regional capacity and supply chains.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 27, 2025
Ags5
ContiTech

Plastics and rubber supplier ContiTech announced Tuesday that it has launched production at its new hydraulics manufacturing facility in central Mexico.

The company invested $90 million in the 900,000-square-foot facility in Aguascalientes, which officials said would help bolster regional production capacity and supply chains in the region and bring fluid power solutions closer to its customers.

“The start of production in Aguascalientes marks a key milestone in ContiTech’s journey toward  being a more agile, regionalized partner to our customers,” ContiTech CEO Philip Nelles said in a statement.

ContiTech’s parent company, German auto supply giant Continental, plans to spin the segment into an independent business in the coming months.

