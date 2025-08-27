Phoenix Hose Supplier Adds Fourth Arizona Branch

TIPCO Technologies company Alternative Hose announced Tuesday that it will open a fourth location in its home state — and sixth overall — next week.



The hydraulic and industrial hose supplier said the new branch in Tucson would bring the company closer to Southern Arizona’s growing construction, logistics, mining, and defense and aerospace sectors.



The 9,000-square-foot facility would feature a full range of Gates hydraulic and industrial hose products, along with OEM services, vending programs and custom hose assembly, tagging, testing and certification.



Alternative currently operates three branches near its native Phoenix, along with sites in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Boise, Idaho.



The new branch officially opens Sept. 2.



“This new location allows us to better serve our customers with faster turnaround, local inventory, industry expertise, and bilingual support, keeping our customers’ operations running smoothly,” Alternative Hose General Manager Keith Veilleux said in a statement.