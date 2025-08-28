Winsupply Adds North Texas Subsidiary

The distributor hopes to add 20 of its “local companies” this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 28, 2025
Winsupply Of Midlothian Tx Graphic
Winsupply

Winsupply on Thursday announced the addition of a new subsidiary in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex.

Winsupply of Midlothian TX will serve the area's residential and commercial HVAC industry, officials said. The 46,000-square-foot facility features 12 dock doors and has 7,000 square feet of outside storage under construction. 

An addition, which will provide space for installation classes and training services, is also under construction.

The business opened its doors in early July and will hold a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 15.

James Fulton, a former territory manager, sales director, counter sales rep and truck driver in the HVAC market, is president of the business. Winsupply of Midlothian TX currently has seven employees.

Winsupply forms equity partnerships with the owners of its “local companies,” a model that officials said offers both local autonomy and centralized support services. Winsupply aims to add 20 local companies in the U.S. this year.

“After attending the University of North Texas, I started a moving business – that’s where the dream of owning my own company started,” Fulton said in a statement. “The flame was rekindled when the opportunity to be a part of the Winsupply family was presented.”

Winsupply’s local companies are expected to generate nearly $8.3 billion in sales this year.

July 25, 2025