Crescent Electric Names New CEO

Electrical distributor Crescent Electric Supply Co. on Tuesday named Penny Cotner as its next president and CEO.



Cotner previously served as CEO at Infinite Electronics and held earlier roles at Arrow Electronics and in NASA’s International Space Station program. She will assume her new role at the beginning of October.



"I'm honored to join Crescent and lead such a respected family-owned company with a rich history and strong reputation in the industry,” Cotner said in a statement. “Crescent's commitment to its customers, suppliers, and employees is clear, and I look forward to working with the board and management team to build on our strengths, deepen relationships and position the company for long-term success."



"Penny is a growth-minded leader whose experience, vision, and operational discipline will guide Crescent through its next chapter of growth," added Mike Sullivan, chairman of Crescent's board. "Her success in scaling complex organizations, fostering strong cultures, and delivering results aligns with our priorities to build on Crescent's strong foundation, drive innovation and deliver exceptional value."



Crescent Senior Vice President and CFO Kristi Dahlke serves as the company’s interim CEO. Scott Teerlinck, Crescent’s former CEO, was named president of commercial operations at Atkore Inc. earlier this year.