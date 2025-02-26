Former Crescent Electric CEO to Lead Electrical Supplier’s Sales Operation

Scott Teerlinck will become president of commercial operations at Atkore.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 26, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 26 At 3 26 44 Pm
Atkore Inc.

Electrical supplier Atkore Inc. announced Wednesday that former Crescent Electric Supply CEO Scott Teerlinck would head its commercial operations beginning this spring.

Teerlinck will assume the newly created role of president of commercial operations effective April 1. He will oversee the company’s electrical sales organization — following the retirement of Melissa Kidd this summer — as well as its regional services centers located across the country.

“Scott is a proven leader with significant experience and knowledge of the electrical industry, including manufacturing and distribution,” Atkore President and CEO Bill Waltz said in a statement. “This broad perspective will be advantageous as Atkore focuses on strategic growth opportunities by meeting customers’ evolving business needs and enhancing their experiences with us.”

“Coming from a distributor that partnered with Atkore, I am very familiar with their mission to be the customer’s first choice, and I am excited to join their team in support of this pursuit,” Teerlinck said.

Prior to his tenure as president and CEO of Crescent, Teerlinck was president of Werner Electric Supply. He began his career at Rockwell Automation.

