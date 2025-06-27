Sonepar Canada Names New President

Sonepar announced Friday that the interim leader of its Sonepar Canada business has been officially appointed as the segment’s new president.



Serge Leblanc, the president of Sonepar’s Lumen subsidiary, was named interim president in May following the departure of George McClean. He joined Lumen in 1997 and was named its president in 2011.



Leblanc will manage Sonepar Canada from its office in Laval, Quebec.



“We are pleased that Serge will be serving in a permanent capacity and are excited about the future under his continued leadership,” Sonepar Americas President Rob Taylor said in a statement.