Sonepar Canada President Leaves the Company

Lumen Canada's longtime leader will serve as the division's interim president.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 27, 2025
Sonepar

Sonepar announced Tuesday that George McClean, formerly the president of its Sonepar Canada business, left the company to pursue "an opportunity outside of the electrical industry."

The distributor named Serge Leblanc, the president of its Lumen Canada subsidiary, as interim president of its overall Canadian segment. Leblanc will manage both businesses until a permanent replacement is named.

“We are happy to see Serge take on this interim role and look forward to the contributions he will bring to Sonepar Canada,” Sonepar Americas President Rob Taylor said in a statement.

