BlackHawk Industrial Names New CFO

BlackHawk Industrial on Tuesday named John Arends as its new chief financial officer.



Arends joins the Oklahoma metalworking and industrial supply distributor after serving as CFO at Pangea Made, a supplier of leather to automakers; he has also previously worked at Deloitte, Delphi Automotive and Dayco.



“I am excited to join BlackHawk at such a pivotal time,” Arends said in the announcement. “The company’s vision, customer-first culture, and strong technical foundation present a tremendous opportunity.”



“BlackHawk is entering a new phase – one laser-focused on agility, execution and delivering unmatched service to our customers,” said BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark. “Bringing in high-caliber talent like John Arends reflects our commitment to investing in the future.”