Graybar Promotes Sales Director to Head Seattle Region

Graybar on Tuesday announced that a sales director in its Seattle office had been promoted to lead the company’s operations throughout the region.



Jonathan Rayment, currently the director of electrical and industrial sales in the distributor's Seattle district, will take over as district vice president on Monday. In his new role, he will oversee Graybar’s operations in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.



Rayment succeeds Steve Breeden, who recently retired.



“Jon is a highly respected leader who is known for building strong customer relationships and achieving positive results,” Brian Delaney, Graybar’s senior vice president for the West region and subsidiaries, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to grow our business and serve our customers in this region."