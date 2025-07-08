Border States Names Environmental, Safety Compliance Director

Border States announced that Brady Eckart has been named the company’s director of environmental, health, safety and DOT compliance.



In the role, Eckart will oversee Border States' strategies for employee-owner safety, fleet and driver (DOT) safety, environmental sustainability of distribution operations and emergency management.



“Brady has a proven track record of leading company safety compliance and cultures from the ground up,” Border States Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy and Optimization Tony Serati said in a statement. “He will be a strong advocate and partner for our employee-owners in our safety journey, bringing new perspective and fresh insights to the role.”