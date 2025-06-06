Stanley Black & Decker Exec Joins BlueLinx

Building products distributor BlueLinx announced Tuesday that Mark Mason, formerly a vice president at Stanley Black & Decker, would join the company as its new vice president of category management.

Mason most recently served in the same role for the Stanley brand. BlueLinx officials said that Mason had helped streamline product portfolios, enhance product and pricing strategies, and improve supplier and customer partnerships over more than 15 years in the building products and tool industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the executive leadership team,” BlueLinx President and CEO Shyam Reddy said in a statement. “His proven track record in optimizing portfolios and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental to executing our product strategy to drive profitable sales growth.”