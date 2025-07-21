Former Walmart Exec Named QXO Chief Procurement Officer

QXO Inc. on Monday announced that it has named Michael DeWitt as its chief procurement officer.



DeWitt joins the building products distributor from Walmart International, where he served as vice president of international spend management. He previously was chief procurement officer at Highmark Health, and held earlier roles at Bayer, MEDRAD, Hewlett Packard and in the U.S. Air Force.



“Michael has redefined what best-in-class procurement looks like. He’s driven billions in savings, pioneered the use of AI in sourcing and built global teams that outperform,” QXO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs said in a statement. “With his leadership, we expect to unlock significant value through procurement as we scale our platform.”



QXO, formed by Jacobs and other backers last year, absorbed Beacon Roofing Supply in an $11 billion deal earlier this year.