Wesco Names New Leader of Data Center, Network Business

Dirk Naylor was promoted to head the Communications and Security Solutions division.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 18, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Wesco on Tuesday named a new general manager of its Communications and Security Solutions division following the departure of Bill Geary.

Dirk Naylor was promoted to executive vice president and general manager of CSS and will assume his new role on June 30. Naylor most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of USA and global accounts. He has been on Wesco’s leadership team for two decades and helped its acquisitions of Rahi Systems and Ascent LLC, as well as the formation of Wesco Data Center Solutions.

Geary, the company said, has tendered his resignation to become the CEO of “a large, private equity-backed company.” Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said that Geary and Naylor had led the “transformation” of its CSS division and congratulated both “on their new roles.”

"I am confident that Dirk's strong leadership, business acumen and track record of profitable sales growth will positively impact Wesco as we continue to take advantage of the secular growth trends in serving the complex needs of our global customers,” Engel said in a statement.

