Wajax Names New COO

Wajax Corp. announced Monday that it has appointed Michael Hachey as its new chief operating officer.

Hachey joins the company from Compass Group Canada, where he most recently served as its COO of foodservice and hospitality. His career also includes tenures at Mr. Lube, Ernst & Young, Bell Canada and Labatt Breweries of Canada.

He will report to Wajax CEO Iggy Domagalski.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael to Wajax," Domagalski said in the announcement. "He brings with him an excellent track record of driving operational excellence across multiple industries, and we are confident he will contribute significantly to Wajax's continued success."

The Canadian company’s industrial products segment came in at no. 32 on ID’s most recent Big 50.