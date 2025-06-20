Graybar Names New Pittsburgh District VP

Graybar announced Thursday that it has named Larry Smith, the director of electrical sales in its Pittsburgh district, to lead that region following the retirement of current district Vice President Scott Neubauer.



Smith will take over the role effective July 1. He first joined the electrical and industrial product distributor 38 years ago and has served in warehouse, customer service, sales and management roles.



“Larry is a highly respected and seasoned leader who is known for his extensive industry knowledge and strong customer relationships,” David Bender, senior vice president for Graybar’s East region, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to sustain our momentum and drive continued growth as we serve our customers across this region.”



The company's Pittsburgh district includes western Pennsylvania as well as Ohio, West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and upstate New York.