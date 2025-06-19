AD Electrical Division Names Supplier Relations VP

AD on Tuesday named West Ballard as the new senior vice president of supplier relations for its Independent Electrical Supply Division.



Ballard took over the role effective Monday. AD officials said that he will oversee the development and execution of supplier strategies across the division.



"West joins AD at a great time. His deep channel experience, leadership, and strong relationships within the electrical channel will help drive new opportunities and enhance the value we deliver to both our members and supplier partners,” IESD President Karen Baker said in the announcement.



Ballard most recently served as vice president of strategic accounts at Hubbell. His earlier stops include Eaton, nVent/Hoffman and Panduit.