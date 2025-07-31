GME Names Product Management VP

GME Supply announced Wednesday that it has appointed John Molidor as its vice president of product management.



Molidor will be responsible for sourcing and supplier relationships, along with new product expansion and product lifecycle strategy. He joins the company from NAPA Auto Parts — the automotive division of Motion owner Genuine Parts Company — and previously held merchandising roles at wholesaler S.P. Richards.



"John brings the right blend of experience, vision, and commercial acumen to help us climb higher as a business and continue delivering the industry leading support our customers expect from their gear experts,” GME President and COO Ryan Keogh said in a statement.