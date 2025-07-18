Warshauer Electric Supply Names New Leader

New Jersey electrical distributor Warshauer Electric Supply will have a new company leader just weeks after its acquisition by Rexel.



The company announced that Jim Dunn, formerly the company’s executive vice president, assumed leadership of the business “effective immediately.” Jim Warshauer, its former president and owner, shifted into a strategic advisory and consulting role.



“I’m honored the Rexel team has faith in me to lead this incredible organization over the next several years,” Dunn said in the announcement. “I look forward to continuing the great legacy built by our founder, Martin Warshauer, and then his son, Jim Warshauer, our dynamic leader for the past 40 years.”



Warshauer operates five locations in New Jersey.