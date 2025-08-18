ISA Promotes Strobo to Development, Marketing VP

She previously served as senior director of business development.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 18, 2025
The Industrial Supply Association announced Friday that Senior Director of Business Development Joby Strobo had been promoted to vice president of development and marketing.

ISA officials said that Strobo’s new role would comprise business development, sales and marketing. She will also work with volunteer leaders to advance the group’s Women in Industry Network.

Strobo joined ISA in 2022

“Joby’s promotion is a win for ISA and for our members,” ISA CEO Brendan Breen said in a statement. “She has an incredible ability to connect with people and turn ideas into action. Under her leadership, our development and marketing efforts will be even more focused on creating value and helping our members succeed.”

“I’m truly honored to take on this role,” Strobo said. “The ISA community is full of passionate, innovative people, and I’m looking forward to working together to open new doors for connection, learning and growth.”

