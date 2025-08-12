Sonepar Names New Viking Electric President

Charlie Bradburn joins the electrical distributor from Lyman Companies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 12, 2025
Viking Electric in Minneapolis.
Viking Electric in Minneapolis.
Viking Electric

Sonepar on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Charlie Bradburn as the new president of its Viking Electric subsidiary.

Bradburn most recently served as Midwest regional vice president at building products provider Lyman Companies, and has held leadership positions at both Lyman and parent company US LBM. He succeeds Stacy Stanslaski, who was named Sonepar USA’s vice president of business transformation earlier this year.

“Charlie has a strong track record of aligning strategy with customer needs and building high-performing teams that drive EBIT growth,” Sonepar Americas President Rob Taylor said in a statement. “He’s equally committed to employee engagement and creating clear pathways for associates to build fulfilling careers. We’re excited to welcome Charlie to Viking Electric and look forward to the impact his leadership will have on the business and the associates.”

“Sonepar has made exciting investments in supply chain capabilities and digital innovation across their operating companies, and I look forward to building on Viking Electric’s impressive growth trajectory and operational excellence,” Bradburn said.

Viking, based in Minneapolis, operates 23 branches and serves the Minnesota, Wisconsin and Chicagoland markets. Sonepar acquired the electrical distributor in 2020.

