Former Global Industrial CEO to Lead DSG’s TestEquity Business

Barry Litwin departed Global Industrial last summer after five years leading the distributor.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 30, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 30 1 08 09 Pm
TestEquity LLC

Distribution Solutions Group announced Monday that former Global Industrial CEO Barry Litwin would take over the company’s TestEquity segment in mid-July.

Litwin will succeed Russ Frazee, who has led the company since 2022, when it combined with Lawson Products and Gexpro Services to form DSG. Frazee will continue in an advisory role.

“Barry is a seasoned strategic and operational leader skilled at transforming complex businesses, recruiting talent, and driving organizational effectiveness,” DSG Chairman and CEO J. Bryan King said in the announcement. “In addition to his success leading a respected industrial distributor, Barry has extensive experience driving businesses with modern multi-channel, go-to-market strategies, and notably in many overlapping markets that TestEquity serves.”

“My focus will be on building collaborative, high-performing teams focused on accelerating commercial growth, transforming our digital channel, expanding the reach of our managed services, and delivering a differentiated customer experience,” Litwin said in a statement.

Litwin led Global Industrial from 2019 to 2024. In August of 2024, he was named president and CEO of Party City; just over four months later, Litwin told employees that the party supply retailer would shut down its operations.

Distribution Solutions Group ranked no. 18 on ID’s most recent Big 50.

Latest in Staffing Changes
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a9852 68360612cd81a
Sonepar Canada Names New President
June 27, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Names New VP for Pittsburgh District
June 20, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Allient Names New Strategy Leader for its Defense Segment
June 20, 2025
Related Stories
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a9852 68360612cd81a
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada Names New President
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New VP for Pittsburgh District
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Staffing Changes
Allient Names New Strategy Leader for its Defense Segment
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New VP for Pittsburgh District
Larry Smith succeeds the retiring Scott Neubauer.
June 20, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Staffing Changes
Allient Names New Strategy Leader for its Defense Segment
Greg Kraus will also serve as general manager of an upstate New York facility.
June 20, 2025
West Ballard Pr Final Image
Staffing Changes
AD Electrical Division Names Supplier Relations VP
West Ballard joins the buying group from Hubbell.
June 19, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Staffing Changes
Wesco Names New Leader of Data Center, Network Business
Dirk Naylor was promoted to head the Communications and Security Solutions division.
June 18, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a 677d6c6612cba
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New CFO
John Arends joins the company after serving in the same role for an automotive supplier.
June 17, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400 679a8d7596693 67b4ac3fd4c64
Staffing Changes
Former Motion President Breaux to Retire from Parent Company
He led the distributor for more than four years before being promoted in 2023.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 1825192653 68273e7fa0ed8
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Names New Leaders at Zarsky, Sun Mountain
Mike Flores will lead the Texas lumber supplier.
June 6, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 06 At 2 42 20 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stanley Black & Decker Exec Joins BlueLinx
Mark Mason will serve as the company’s new category management VP.
June 6, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Staffing Changes
Wajax Names New COO
Michael Hachey joins the company from Compass Group Canada.
June 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 10 At 12 28 33 Pm 67816ec1e87e0 678ac76abfcf0
Staffing Changes
Viking Electric Names New Sales VP
The Sonepar subsidiary promoted its vice president of industrial sales.
May 28, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a9852
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada President Leaves the Company
Lumen Canada's longtime leader will serve as the division's interim president.
May 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 27 At 1 27 56 Pm
Staffing Changes
Rexel USA Names New Southeast Region President
Stephen Wyckoff returns to the company after leading Lade Electric Supply and Danlar Lighting.
May 27, 2025
Endries 67803f0a94087
Staffing Changes
Endries CEO Steps Down
The company’s CFO was named its new chief executive.
May 27, 2025
Fww Screenshot 2025 04 25 At 1 41 57 Pm 680bd7575a693
Staffing Changes
FW Webb Adds Sales Leader
The distributor has announced several key appointments so far this year.
May 23, 2025