Former Global Industrial CEO to Lead DSG’s TestEquity Business

Distribution Solutions Group announced Monday that former Global Industrial CEO Barry Litwin would take over the company’s TestEquity segment in mid-July.



Litwin will succeed Russ Frazee, who has led the company since 2022, when it combined with Lawson Products and Gexpro Services to form DSG. Frazee will continue in an advisory role.



“Barry is a seasoned strategic and operational leader skilled at transforming complex businesses, recruiting talent, and driving organizational effectiveness,” DSG Chairman and CEO J. Bryan King said in the announcement. “In addition to his success leading a respected industrial distributor, Barry has extensive experience driving businesses with modern multi-channel, go-to-market strategies, and notably in many overlapping markets that TestEquity serves.”



“My focus will be on building collaborative, high-performing teams focused on accelerating commercial growth, transforming our digital channel, expanding the reach of our managed services, and delivering a differentiated customer experience,” Litwin said in a statement.



Litwin led Global Industrial from 2019 to 2024. In August of 2024, he was named president and CEO of Party City; just over four months later, Litwin told employees that the party supply retailer would shut down its operations.



Distribution Solutions Group ranked no. 18 on ID’s most recent Big 50.