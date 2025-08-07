Stellar Industrial Supply Names New Supply Chain VP

The company also named his replacement in its Northeast region.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 7, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Stellar Industrial Supply

Stellar Industrial Supply announced Wednesday that it has promoted Jamison Dohn to a new position as vice president, supply chain.

The Washington state MRO distributor said that Dohn would lead the company’s supplier performance and inventory management teams, as well as focus on supply chain resilience, supplier strategy, and category review and conversion executions.

Dohn previously served as Stellar’s vice president, customer experience for its Northeast region.

“Jamison has a passion for working with suppliers and creating win/win partnerships, and we are ecstatic to have him take on this new role,” Molly Langdon, Stellar senior vice president, customer experience, said in the announcement.

Rodney Iams, previously the company’s vice president, commercial, was named to replace Dohn in the Northeast region.

