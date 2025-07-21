Former Motion VP Named LGG’s West Region GM

LGG Industrial on Monday named Michael Bagwell as the vice president and general manager of its West region.



Bagwell, the company said, would focus on “driving continued organic growth” in the region. He previously served as director of sales at gear manufacturer Horsburgh & Scott and, prior to that, as a division vice president at Motion.



He will report to LGG CEO Jeff Crane.



“Mike is a strategic, high-energy leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence,” Crane said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the LGG team.”