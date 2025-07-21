Former Motion VP Named LGG’s West Region GM

Michael Bagwell most recently served as director of sales at Horsburgh & Scott.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 21, 2025
Lgg Industrial
LGG Industrial

LGG Industrial on Monday named Michael Bagwell as the vice president and general manager of its West region.

Bagwell, the company said, would focus on “driving continued organic growth” in the region. He previously served as director of sales at gear manufacturer Horsburgh & Scott and, prior to that, as a division vice president at Motion.

He will report to LGG CEO Jeff Crane.

“Mike is a strategic, high-energy leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence,” Crane said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the LGG team.”

July 16, 2025
I Stock 2020373361
Former Walmart Exec Named QXO Chief Procurement Officer
July 21, 2025
Img 5364
Warshauer Electric Supply Names New Leader
July 18, 2025
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4 6720f83676ea5
Graybar Promotes Sales Director to Head Seattle Region
July 17, 2025
