Graybar has added a new vice president of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, the electrical and industrial distributor announced last week.

Ed Fenton joins the company from Ecolab, where he served as vice president of customer and field platforms. He previously worked on strategic digital solutions and customer engagement technology for Univar, Graybar officials said.

“Ed has an impressive background in distribution, IT and customer experience that positions him well to lead Graybar’s AI strategy,” Bill Mansfield, Graybar’s senior vice president for strategy and business development, said in a statement. “He will also support the next stages of Graybar Connect and other key initiatives to elevate the customer experience and accelerate our long-term growth.”