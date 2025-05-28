Viking Electric Names New Sales VP

Sonepar subsidiary Viking Electric announced Wednesday that it has promoted Dean Dobitz to vice president of sales.

Dobitz most recently served as Viking's vice president of industrial sales, and spent seven years as the company's Twin Cities industrial sales manager. He will oversee Viking's sales operations as it restructures its sales team, the company said.

“Dean has had a long career in the electrical distribution industry — with increasing leadership responsibilities and a customer-centric mindset,” Viking Electric President Stacy Stanslaski said in a statement. “He has established strong credibility in the industrial market and will use that experience to lead sales growth across Viking Electric’s industrial and contractor markets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”