Plumbing, heating and PVF distributor F.W. Webb Company has recently announced several key appointments to its executive team.

This week, the company revealed the appointment of Brian Cavossa, who will serve as F.W. Webb's Director of Regional Sales for southern New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to support the company’s growth and well-established presence across the region. A seasoned wholesale industry professional, Cavossa will lead efforts to advance initiatives across F.W. Webb’s 16 disciplines at the 17 locations within his territory.

“Brian is an accomplished sales leader who gets results and positions his teams for success,” said COO Bob Mucciarone. “In a strategically important area with significant growth potential, Brian’s business development expertise and leadership skills will help us connect our customers with the solutions they need to grow their businesses.”

F.W. Webb continues to make critical additions to its leadership team and extensive product inventory this year. The company also previously announced the addition of a new VP of marketing, Sean Davis, who will be responsible for leading F.W. Webb’s brand strategy, field and event marketing, creative services, and promotion of branch locations and company-wide initiatives.

In March, it added Ryan Heusinkveld, who will serve as the distributor's new Vice President of Information Technology. In this capacity, he will lead the development and management of the technology infrastructure supporting the company’s growth across the Northeast.

Heusinkveld joins F.W. Webb following the retirement of Senior Vice President of Information Technology Michael Michaud. Michaud, who led the IT department for more than 15 years, officially started with F.W. Webb in 1991, but had been affiliated with the company for 40 years.





















