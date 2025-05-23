FW Webb Adds Sales Leader

The distributor has announced several key appointments so far this year.

Industrial Distribution Staff
May 23, 2025
Fww Screenshot 2025 04 25 At 1 41 57 Pm 680bd7575a693

Plumbing, heating and PVF distributor F.W. Webb Company has recently announced several key appointments to its executive team.

This week, the company revealed the appointment of Brian Cavossa, who will serve as F.W. Webb's Director of Regional Sales for southern New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to support the company’s growth and well-established presence across the region. A seasoned wholesale industry professional, Cavossa will lead efforts to advance initiatives across F.W. Webb’s 16 disciplines at the 17 locations within his territory.

“Brian is an accomplished sales leader who gets results and positions his teams for success,” said COO Bob Mucciarone. “In a strategically important area with significant growth potential, Brian’s business development expertise and leadership skills will help us connect our customers with the solutions they need to grow their businesses.”

F.W. Webb continues to make critical additions to its leadership team and extensive product inventory this year. The company also previously announced the addition of a new VP of marketing, Sean Davis, who will be responsible for leading F.W. Webb’s brand strategy, field and event marketing, creative services, and promotion of branch locations and company-wide initiatives.

In March, it added Ryan Heusinkveld, who will serve as the distributor's new Vice President of Information Technology. In this capacity, he will lead the development and management of the technology infrastructure supporting the company’s growth across the Northeast.

Heusinkveld joins F.W. Webb following the retirement of Senior Vice President of Information Technology Michael Michaud. Michaud, who led the IT department for more than 15 years, officially started with F.W. Webb in 1991, but had been affiliated with the company for 40 years.







Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 20, 2025
I Stock 1825192653
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Subsidiary Leaders
May 16, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Parker Hannifin Names New Filtration Group President
May 13, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director
May 13, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1825192653
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Subsidiary Leaders
I Stock 1240817264
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin Names New Filtration Group President
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Staffing Changes
Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 20, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin Names New Filtration Group President
The group's current leader will retire this summer.
May 13, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Staffing Changes
Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director
The tool supplier also added a new West region sales manager.
May 13, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a 67f9706b92a51
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
Jeff Gwynn will focus on brand awareness, thought leadership and digital marketing.
May 9, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Announces New Category Management Exec
Jake Kalnitz formerly held roles at True Value and Grainger.
May 5, 2025
I Stock 1291268367
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Human Resources Exec
Melanie Tinto joins the MRO giant from financial tech firm WEX.
May 2, 2025
Renopic3500pxl
Staffing Changes
IWDC Adds New VP, General Manager
Chris Stout joins the cooperative from Purity Cylinder Gases.
April 30, 2025
Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth, Minn.
Staffing Changes
The Whittemore Co. Names New Rep for Upper Midwest
Tim Laitinen will cover Minnesota, the Dakotas and parts of northern Wisconsin.
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm 6801584a0dfa6
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Names New Head of Investor Relations
Jordan Gabbert will be responsible for fundraising, communications and other outreach.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 At 1 41 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
F.W. Webb Names New IT, HVAC Leaders
A former marketing agency CEO will lead the company’s IT infrastructure.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am 67587c18f1502
Staffing Changes
Former Grainger Exec Named CEO of Packaging Distributor
Kevin Weadick formerly led FleetPride and Grainger’s Zoro e-commerce segment.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Announces New CFO
Jonathan La joined the firm earlier this year.
April 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer
Val Liborski most recently served as CTO for Yahoo.
April 16, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec
Rodney Hill joined the company’s Dallas office last year.
April 11, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
Staffing Changes
TIPCO Joins Data Center Cooling Segment
The company added a new product manager focused on the data center market.
April 8, 2025