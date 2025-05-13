Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director

Tool supplier M. K. Morse Company announced Tuesday that it has promoted a longtime employee to director of industrial sales.

Tim Lee has spent more than two decades at Morse and provides "deep industry knowledge and insightful expertise," company officials said in the announcement.

Morse also named Crystal Jones as a regional sales manager in its Commercial Division's West region. Jones previously held sales roles at Legrand, Makita and Stanley Black & Decker.

"The M. K. Morse Company remains committed to attracting top talent and recognizing team members who demonstrate strong leadership potential," said Kurt Kocik, the company's vice president of global sales. "Our ongoing priority is to cultivate a dynamic and supportive workplace that inspires professionals to pursue continuous growth and strive for excellence."