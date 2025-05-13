Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director

The tool supplier also added a new West region sales manager.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 13, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38

Tool supplier M. K. Morse Company announced Tuesday that it has promoted a longtime employee to director of industrial sales.

Tim Lee has spent more than two decades at Morse and provides "deep industry knowledge and insightful expertise," company officials said in the announcement.

Morse also named Crystal Jones as a regional sales manager in its Commercial Division's West region. Jones previously held sales roles at Legrand, Makita and Stanley Black & Decker.

"The M. K. Morse Company remains committed to attracting top talent and recognizing team members who demonstrate strong leadership potential," said Kurt Kocik, the company's vice president of global sales. "Our ongoing priority is to cultivate a dynamic and supportive workplace that inspires professionals to pursue continuous growth and strive for excellence."

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Morse Announces New Industrial Sales Director
May 13, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a 67f9706b92a51
Lawless Group Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
May 9, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Vallen Announces New Category Management Exec
May 5, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1240817264
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin Names New Filtration Group President
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a 67f9706b92a51
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
I Stock 1126321626
Staffing Changes
AED Names New Far West Regional Manager
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a 67f9706b92a51
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
Jeff Gwynn will focus on brand awareness, thought leadership and digital marketing.
May 9, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Announces New Category Management Exec
Jake Kalnitz formerly held roles at True Value and Grainger.
May 5, 2025
I Stock 1291268367
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Human Resources Exec
Melanie Tinto joins the MRO giant from financial tech firm WEX.
May 2, 2025
Renopic3500pxl
Staffing Changes
IWDC Adds New VP, General Manager
Chris Stout joins the cooperative from Purity Cylinder Gases.
April 30, 2025
Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth, Minn.
Staffing Changes
The Whittemore Co. Names New Rep for Upper Midwest
Tim Laitinen will cover Minnesota, the Dakotas and parts of northern Wisconsin.
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm 6801584a0dfa6
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Names New Head of Investor Relations
Jordan Gabbert will be responsible for fundraising, communications and other outreach.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 At 1 41 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
F.W. Webb Names New IT, HVAC Leaders
A former marketing agency CEO will lead the company’s IT infrastructure.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am 67587c18f1502
Staffing Changes
Former Grainger Exec Named CEO of Packaging Distributor
Kevin Weadick formerly led FleetPride and Grainger’s Zoro e-commerce segment.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Announces New CFO
Jonathan La joined the firm earlier this year.
April 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer
Val Liborski most recently served as CTO for Yahoo.
April 16, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec
Rodney Hill joined the company’s Dallas office last year.
April 11, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
Staffing Changes
TIPCO Joins Data Center Cooling Segment
The company added a new product manager focused on the data center market.
April 8, 2025
NIBCO headquarters, Elkhart, Ind.
Staffing Changes
Flow Control Supplier NIBCO Names Specialty, Retail VP
The company said the move brings two channels together under a single leader.
April 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 07 At 3 35 20 Pm
Staffing Changes
R.S. Hughes Names New Chief Executive
CEO Bill Matthews will retire next month.
April 7, 2025