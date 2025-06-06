Kodiak Names New Leaders at Zarsky, Sun Mountain

Kodiak Building Partners on Tuesday named new presidents of its Zarsky Lumber and Sun Mountain Doors companies.

Mike Flores will lead Zarsky, which provides lumber, doors, windows, hardware and other products throughout Texas; Vince Welch will head Sun Mountain, a provider of wood doors with operations in 10 states.

“Mike and Vince’s leadership styles and commitment to supporting high-performing teams will ensure Zarsky and Sun Mountain are positioned for continuous improvement,” Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney said in a statement. “I am confident in their abilities to represent Kodiak and take these companies through their next phase of growth and profitability with great success.”