LindFast Promotes Sales VP to CEO

LindFast Solutions Group has promoted Vice President of Sales Mike Spencer to CEO, the fastener master distributor announced.



Company officials said that Spencer has helped lead process and technology improvements and cross-sell initiatives during his time at LSG. He previously held senior leadership roles at Anixter and, later, at Wesco following those companies’ merger; LSG officials said that he played a pivotal role in shaping the new Wesco organization.



“I’m honored to step into this role,” Spencer said in the announcement. “LindFast has the best team in the business, and I’m excited to continue to grow LSG’s market-leading position in the industrial fastener space and our commitment to a world-class customer experience.”

Chris Pierce, managing director at LSG owner Nautic Partners, said that Spencer has “driven excellent growth initiatives as LSG’s vice president of sales and we are confident that he will accelerate growth as CEO.”