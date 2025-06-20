Allient Names New Strategy Leader for its Defense Segment

Motion and controls supplier Allient on Friday named Greg Kraus as the new director of strategic operations for its defense and aerospace division.



Kraus joins the Allient Defense Solutions business from Moog Inc., where he held a series of roles, including as general manager of its space and defense segment. He will lead project and operational initiatives across a range of Allient locations and be the “key interface” between the company’s ADS locations and its business development. Kraus will also serve as general manager of the company’s facility in Watertown, New York.



“The launch of ADS and Allient’s emphasis on being an agile provider are what attracted me to the organization,” Krause said in the announcement. “My extensive history with large scale systems integration efforts in the A&D industry align well with Allient and ADS.”



“As ADS continues to grow, adding proven leaders like Greg ensures we remain versatile, capable, and committed to delivering mission-critical solutions that exceed the expectations of our defense customers,” Allient Defense President Steve Warzala said in a statement.