MiddleGround Capital Names New Managing Director, VPs

Private equity firm MiddleGround Capital announced a series of promotions Tuesday, including a new managing director.



Shelby Hundley, who was named managing director and chief of staff, will work with Managing Partner John Stewart to “translate the firm’s vision into actionable goals,” officials said in the announcement. Hundley joined MiddleGround’s Kentucky headquarters from General Electric in 2021.



In addition, Erica Richardson, Zachary Spencer and Taylor Hall were named vice presidents, Graham Sparks and Sebastian Ruff were appointed as senior associates, and Tyler Sebastian was named senior accountant.



“These promotions reflect the depth of talent across our firm and the meaningful contributions each individual has made in their respective areas,” Stewart said in a statement.

MiddleGround invests primarily in middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies.