MiddleGround Capital Names New Managing Director, VPs

The firm announced seven promotions in total.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 23, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm 6801584a0dfa6
MiddleGround Capital

Private equity firm MiddleGround Capital announced a series of promotions Tuesday, including a new managing director.

Shelby Hundley, who was named managing director and chief of staff, will work with Managing Partner John Stewart to “translate the firm’s vision into actionable goals,” officials said in the announcement. Hundley joined MiddleGround’s Kentucky headquarters from General Electric in 2021.

In addition, Erica Richardson, Zachary Spencer and Taylor Hall were named vice presidents, Graham Sparks and Sebastian Ruff were appointed as senior associates, and Tyler Sebastian was named senior accountant.

“These promotions reflect the depth of talent across our firm and the meaningful contributions each individual has made in their respective areas,” Stewart said in a statement.

MiddleGround invests primarily in middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 23, 2025
Lgg Industrial
Former Motion VP Named LGG’s West Region GM
July 21, 2025
I Stock 2020373361
Former Walmart Exec Named QXO Chief Procurement Officer
July 21, 2025
Img 5364
Warshauer Electric Supply Names New Leader
July 18, 2025
Related Stories
Lgg Industrial
Staffing Changes
Former Motion VP Named LGG’s West Region GM
I Stock 2020373361
Staffing Changes
Former Walmart Exec Named QXO Chief Procurement Officer
Img 5364
Staffing Changes
Warshauer Electric Supply Names New Leader
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 23, 2025
I Stock 2020373361
Staffing Changes
Former Walmart Exec Named QXO Chief Procurement Officer
Michael DeWitt has also held procurement roles at Highmark Health, Bayer and Hewlett Packard.
July 21, 2025
Img 5364
Staffing Changes
Warshauer Electric Supply Names New Leader
The New Jersey distributor was acquired by Rexel earlier this summer.
July 18, 2025
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4 6720f83676ea5
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Sales Director to Head Seattle Region
He will lead Graybar's operations in the Pacific Northwest, as well as in Alaska and Hawaii.
July 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 17 At 1 28 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kundinger Names New Purchasing, Customer Reps
Kundinger Services and Repair also announced a new technician hire.
July 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 08 At 1 38 01 Pm
Staffing Changes
LindFast Promotes Sales VP to CEO
Mike Spencer previously held leadership roles at Anixter and Wesco.
July 8, 2025
Istock 1396955856 92f5 T Oua7f
Staffing Changes
Graybar Adds Vice President of AI, ‘Digital Transformation’
Ed Fenton joins the company from Ecolab.
July 8, 2025
12011 2025 Distribution Center — Social And News Graphics News
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Environmental, Safety Compliance Director
He will also oversee emergency management and fleet safety.
July 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 30 1 08 09 Pm
Staffing Changes
Former Global Industrial CEO to Lead DSG’s TestEquity Business
Barry Litwin departed Global Industrial last summer after five years leading the distributor.
June 30, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a9852 68360612cd81a
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada Names New President
The segment’s interim leader will take over on a permanent basis.
June 27, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New VP for Pittsburgh District
Larry Smith succeeds the retiring Scott Neubauer.
June 20, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Staffing Changes
Allient Names New Strategy Leader for its Defense Segment
Greg Kraus will also serve as general manager of an upstate New York facility.
June 20, 2025
West Ballard Pr Final Image
Staffing Changes
AD Electrical Division Names Supplier Relations VP
West Ballard joins the buying group from Hubbell.
June 19, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Staffing Changes
Wesco Names New Leader of Data Center, Network Business
Dirk Naylor was promoted to head the Communications and Security Solutions division.
June 18, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a 677d6c6612cba
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New CFO
John Arends joins the company after serving in the same role for an automotive supplier.
June 17, 2025