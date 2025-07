Wisconsin fluid power, automation and process control distributor Kundinger announced a trio of new hires Wednesday, including a new purchasing associate and customer service rep.



Julianna Darnell, as a purchasing associate, will work with suppliers to schedule orders, monitor quotes and verify pricing, while Kasey Woodcock will assist customer orders.



Kundinger Services and Repair also added Charlie Luniak as a technician repairing and testing hydraulic systems.