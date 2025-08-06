Former Endries CEO Returns to Electronics Distributor

Former Endries International CEO Michael Knight has returned to TTI, the Texas electronics distributor announced Friday.



Knight was employed at TTI for 18 years before departing to lead the Wisconsin fastener and Class C components distributor in late 2022. Knight stepped down from his post at Endries in May.



He will serve as corporate senior vice president, strategy, and report to TTI CEO Mike Morton.



“We are happy to welcome Michael back to TTI,” Morton said in a statement. “His vision, perspective and deep understanding of our business and industry will be very valuable as we continue to evolve and grow.”



“I’m excited to rejoin the stellar leadership team at TTI Inc. in a role where I can contribute to the evolution and continued above-market growth of the TTI family of specialists,” Knight said.



Dan Crociata, Endries’ then-CFO, was promoted to replace Knight as CEO. Endries ranked at no. 31 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.