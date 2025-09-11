Consulting Firm Revenue Optics Adds Former Motion VP as Marketing Advisor

Tennessee inside sales consulting firm Revenue Optics announced this month that it has added a former Motion vice president of product marketing and product management as its strategic marketing advisor.



Pamela Sims, the firm said, will bring 20 years of industry experience to the role, including expertise in marketing, supplier relations and digital transformation.



Ali Hasham, a former Motion and Wesco executive, launched the firm earlier this year.



“I’m thrilled to be supporting Revenue Optics and especially proud to work alongside my former colleague and friend, Ali Hasham,” Sims said in the announcement. “It’s inspiring to see the growth of his new company and the impact it’s having on helping other businesses’ scale.”