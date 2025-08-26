Wesco Names General Manager of Electronics Segment

Wesco on Monday announced that it has added a new leader of its electronics segment.



Danny Castillo will take over as executive vice president and general manager of Wesco’s electrical and electronic solutions unit at the beginning of September. He succeeds Nelson Squires, who will retire at the end of next month.



Castillo formerly led the Brinks Inc. secure solutions business in North America, and made previous stops at Jeld-Wen, Cree Lighting, Eaton, Cooper Industries and General Electric.



"Danny is a terrific addition to our Wesco management team,” Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said in a statement. “His successful track record of driving profitable growth will enable our EES business to build on our current positive momentum and deliver industry-leading results."