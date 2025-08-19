RS Names Americas Brand Director

RS on Tuesday announced that it has named a new director of its brands in the Americas.



Erick Moreira will be responsible for growing the RS PRO portfolio in the region. RS officials said that he plans to refine the PRO division’s product lineup, improve customer awareness of the brand, and work with RS’ sales, marketing and operations teams.



Moreira has previously worked at Lowe's, Lennox International, Whirlpool, Walmart and Anheuser-Busch InBev.



"My focus is to help RS PRO become a more recognized and trusted brand in North America," Moreira said in a statement. "That means getting closer to our customers, sharpening our positioning, and making it easier for people to do business with us.