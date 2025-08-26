Sonepar Names New President of Lumen

Sonepar announced Monday that it has appointed Régis Chouinard as the new president of its Lumen subsidiary.



Chouinard succeeds Serge Leblanc, who left his post at the Quebec-based electrical distributor in June to take over as president of Sonepar Canada.



“I know with his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Lumen organization, Regis will be able to mobilize teams and strengthen our position in the market, while carrying the values that drive us forward,” Leblanc said in the announcement.